Aquatic center Polar Bear Plunge canceled

McMurtrey Aquatic Center, playing in water
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Polar Bear Plunge scheduled for January 21 at McMurtrey Aquatic Center in downtown Bakersfield has been canceled due to construction delays and pending weekend storms.
A full refund will be provided to those who already purchased a ticket.
The Polar Bear Plunge will continue in future years.
More information on events, programs, and classes can be found at the City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks website or by calling 661-326-3866.
