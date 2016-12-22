Army deserter wanted for murder could be traveling around Southern California

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating a U.S. Army deserter charged with murder.

28-year-old John Tufton Blauvelt is wanted by Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina for the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On October 24, 2016, Blauvelt allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt. A warrant was issued for his arrest on November 18.

Authorities determined that Blauvelt left South Carolina with a 17-year-old female and traveled west across the country in early November. On December 12, the teen was safely recovered in Eugene, Oregon. An interview with the girl revealed Blauvelt was with her on the morning of December 12, but left and never returned.

Blauvelt is a 5-foot-8 white male weighing approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has tattoos on his chest, left wrist and arm and right arm. In addition, he has used the following alias: Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Sacceti.

Authorities believe he is traveling alone and no longer has a vehicle, and is likely hitchhiking or catching buses to travel. He may be traveling south through California and staying close to the coast, but he could be anywhere along the west coast or within the country.

Blauvelt will more than likely try to find work under the table to be paid in cash or possibly panhandle. It is reported he is traveling with a military-style green camouflage back pack, and camps in local parks or areas that are known to be frequented by the homeless.

If you have any information regarding the location of Blauvelt, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1 (800) 336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $2,500 reward for information leading directly to the capture of Blauvelt.

