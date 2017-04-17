Assemblyman Rudy Salas removed from Business and Professions Committee

Rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -
The only Democrat in the California Assembly who voted against a major transportation deal has been stripped of his position as chairman of the Business and Professions Committee.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Monday he had removed Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield from the committee.
Assemblyman Salas tweeted shortly after the announcement.
Some days it's hard to keep your commitments. Today is one of those days. #KeepingyourCommitment #Repercussions #RemovedfromCommittee— Rudy Salas Jr (@rudysalasjr) April 17, 2017
FRAZIER PARK -- The trial against a hotel chain, accused of neglect following a sexual assault, is set to begin today.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man and his two sons who were last seen Monday morning.
UPDATE (5:23 a.m.): The CHP says the victim in Monday night's deadly hit and run was 57 years old. His identity has not been released.
As the search for 60-year-old Larry Holguin continued Monday, officials with the Kern County Search and Rescue and Park Rangers suggest the…