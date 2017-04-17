Assemblyman Rudy Salas removed from Business and Professions Committee

Associated Press
3:50 PM, Apr 17, 2017
4:04 PM, Apr 17, 2017
bakersfield | politics | business | democrat | rudy salas
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -  

The only Democrat in the California Assembly who voted against a major transportation deal has been stripped of his position as chairman of the Business and Professions Committee.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Monday he had removed Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield from the committee.

Assemblyman Salas tweeted shortly after the announcement. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News