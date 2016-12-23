At least one dead, two hospitalized in shooting in San Fernando

Cloudy
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. - A suspect was sought in a shooting that left at least one person dead and two others hospitalized in a shooting in San Fernando on Friday, December 23.
The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. near Fourth and Harps streets, where at least five ambulances were seen.
Police were conducting a search for a suspect in the area and residents were advised to shelter in place.
As the calendar gets ready to turn over to a new year, 23ABC Sports Director Stephen Hicks documented the busy year in local sports.
Reports of heavy snow in Pine Mountain Club caused vehicles to get stuck Friday night.
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 9:45 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened near Broome Road. Traffic is no longer impacting the area.
Five people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Bakersfield canal on Friday, police said.