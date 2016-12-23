At least one dead, two hospitalized in shooting in San Fernando

3:39 PM, Dec 23, 2016
3:50 PM, Dec 23, 2016
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. - A suspect was sought in a shooting that left at least one person dead and two others hospitalized in a shooting in San Fernando on Friday, December 23.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. near Fourth and Harps streets, where at least five ambulances were seen.

Police were conducting a search for a suspect in the area and residents were advised to shelter in place.

