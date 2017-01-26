At least one killed in rollover in Rosamond

At least one person is dead following a rollover in Rosamond on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the car rolled over just before 4 a.m. on Highway 14 and Rosamond Boulevard.

It's not known what caused the crash. 

