BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday, police say.

Bakersfield Police say the man was hit in the 7800 block of Ming Avenue near Calle Salida, not far from the intersection of Ming and Gosford Road on Sunday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on Ming Avenue when the man was walking in the roadway outside of the crosswalk. The driver attempted to swerve but ended up hitting the pedestrian.

Police say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and speed was not a factor in the collision.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

This story is developing, check back for updates.