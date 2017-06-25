BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (6/25): The California Highway Patrol says the person killed in an accident on Highway 58 near General Beale Road was an 8-year-old girl.

According to CHP, 26-year-old Latonya Stelly of Merced was driving westbound on Highway 58 at approximately 70-80 miles per hour when her vehicle drifted into the center divide, eventually rolling multiple times and ejecting three children from the vehicle.

One of them, an 8-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Stelly was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, while a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were also taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the crash is still under investigation.

UPDATE: As of 6:00 p.m., all lanes of Highway 58 have reopened.

At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 58 just east of General Beale Road on Saturday afternoon.

Westbound lanes of Highway 58 have been shut down and eastbound lanes have been reduced to one lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved or how many patients required medical care.

This story is developing, check back for updates.