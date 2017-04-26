At The Table: Mac and Cheese Fest Exclusive

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. - The 4th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest brought restaurants from around Kern County to CSUB. Each setting up a stand offering their take on mac and cheese. Some were desserts, one even a taco!

Once in the event, visitors could eat as much as they wanted, whenever they wanted. This fest is also a competition. Attendees can vote for their favorite dish by dropping a token into a container. The winner was revealed at the end of the day.

The title went to Countryside Grill with their Chile Verde mac and cheese. They won in 2016 and said "if it's not broke, don't fix it," and knew they would win again this year. Second place went to Cafe Med with the chili mac and cheese, and third place to Murray Family Farms with the strawberry cheesecake mac and cheese. Yes, you heard that right! It was a dessert dish!

Jada got the exclusive scoop that if you go and ask for any of the mac and cheese offered at the fest, they will make it for you, even if it is not on the menu! So head in to your favorite spot and say Jada from At The Table sent you and eat up!

