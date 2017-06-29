At The Table: Mac and Cheese Garlic Bombs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Pizza Co. prides itself on experimentation and creativity. The menu looks pretty simple to the naked eye, but you just have to dig deeper. This restaurant is all about the secret menu and limited-time-only options!

Owner Alejandro loves coming up with new combinations to "wow" his customers. To make it even better, most of the dishes are loaded with cheese!

In the spirit of Bakersfield Pizza Co., Alejandro created two new menu items exclusively for "At The Table." One was a mac and cheese, buffalo chicken pizza, which combined Jada's favorite foods!

The other is actually the blending of the two most popular appetizers: mac and cheese and garlic bombs. Alejandro decided to put the mac and cheese inside of the garlic bomb to create an even cheesier masterpiece!

These two options are available for a limited time only so head to 4105 Ming Ave. today!

Also if you want to know when secret menu items are available, check out Bakersfield Pizza Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow "At The Table" for more! Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @AtTheTableShow

Need more places to eat? Watch these episodes!

Capn' Crunch French Toast: Wiki's Wine and Dive

7-inch Pita Burger: Pita Paradise