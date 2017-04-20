Attackers Snapchat teen while beating him up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday evening Tara Carter says her son went to go ride his bike near Polo Park. After the friend he was with left, Carter says her son was thrown down to the ground and beat up.

"He was sitting down on the ground and before he knew it a kid came up from behind and put him in a choke-hold. Another kid came up and was kicking him in the head repeatedly."

Carter says she recognized one of the boys from back when she used to babysit him. She moved back with her family to Bakersfield just two days ago.

While being attacked her son was filmed and the video uploaded to social media.

Carter was alerted by her neighbor who told her her son had been attacked and the video posted to Snapchat.

"What're you doing? Why do you find joy in physically attacking another kid just to upload it to Snapchat."

Carter contacted law enforcement and hopes the parents of the kids who attacked her son will be disciplined.