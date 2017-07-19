Attempted burglary suspects fire shots at homeowner

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Police said shots were fired at a homeowner during an attempted burglary in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD responded to the 900 block of Nimrod Court after 9 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

BPD said a homeowner came home and interrupted the residential burglary.

The homeowner followed the suspects and at some point the suspects fired shots in the victims direction.

The suspects are described as three black males fleeing in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.