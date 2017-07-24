Attempted murder suspect arrested from McFarland shooting

MCFARLAND, Calif. - Early Monday morning the Kern County Sheriff's Department SWAT served a search warrant and arrest warrant in connection to an investigation for a shooting that happened on July 14th.

The person arrested was 18 year-old Samuel Alaniz, a McFarland resdident. The arrest was made in the 200 block of San Pedro Street

Alaniz will be booked into Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility for attempted murder charges, assault with a firearm, concealed firearm, and for participating in a criminal street gang .