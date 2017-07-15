Man in hospital with major injuries after he was shot in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. - McFarland police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night, sending one man to the hospital with major injuries.

It happened just before midnight in the area of East Sherwood Avenue and San Pedro Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man laying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also found several shell casings nearby.

McFarland police are still looking for the shooter. He is described as Hispanic, about 5'8" tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect ran northbound in the east alley of the 100 block of San Pedro Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call McFarland police 792-2121.