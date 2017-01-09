FOUND: Baby photo album found in Northwest Bakersfield

Clear
HI: 64°
LO: 50°
HI: 61°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 49°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Are you missing a baby photo album?
A 23ABC staff member found this photo album near Riverlakes Drive and Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield.
If this is your missing photo album, send us an e-mail at news@kero.com.
Those who bought tickets for Saturday's CondorsTown Outdoor Classic are eligible to receive a free ticket to Tuesday night's Condors game.
Are you missing a baby photo album?
The recent weather hitting Kern County has led to the closure of one school.
The California Highway Patrol says the woman who crashed her car into an Oildale restaurant may have been asleep at the time of the…