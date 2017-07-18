Back-to-school season is approching, here are some ways to save money

Fair
Some tips to save money when back to school shopping.
BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - It may not quite be back-to-school yet, but it's never to early to start saving on your kids school essentials.
Walmart is rolling out saving on backpacks and selling them for just $2.47. The kids backpacks come in various colors and patterns.
Toys R Us is also offering some deals for back-to-school on both their backpacks and lunch boxes. If you purchase a backpack that is $12.99 or more, then you can get a lunch box for free.
