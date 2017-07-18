Back-to-school season is approching, here are some ways to save money

7:52 AM, Jul 18, 2017
school | kids | walmart | savings | backpacks

Some tips to save money when back to school shopping.

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - It may not quite be back-to-school yet, but it's never to early to start saving on your kids school essentials

Walmart is rolling out saving on backpacks and selling them for just $2.47. The kids backpacks come in various colors and patterns. 

Toys R Us is also offering some deals for back-to-school on both their backpacks and lunch boxes. If you purchase a backpack that is $12.99 or more, then you can get a lunch box for free. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News