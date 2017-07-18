Back-to-school season is approching, here are some ways to save money

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - It may not quite be back-to-school yet, but it's never to early to start saving on your kids school essentials.

Walmart is rolling out saving on backpacks and selling them for just $2.47. The kids backpacks come in various colors and patterns.

Toys R Us is also offering some deals for back-to-school on both their backpacks and lunch boxes. If you purchase a backpack that is $12.99 or more, then you can get a lunch box for free.