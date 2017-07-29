Bakersfield agency gets smeared with human feces on walls

A local non-profit company, New Advances for People with Disabilities, have been having a disgusting problem at one of their facilities. 23ABC's Adam Bowles has the story.

Staff have seen a problem with the homeless with bushes being used as beds overnight, and cardboard beds scattered all over their property. But, that is not the worst part.

Human feces has been smeared all over the walls at the NAPD facility and staff says used tampons have been stuck on the walls spelling "Happy Birthday". They say this is described as a "feces party" where the homeless come at night and smear their feces all over their facility and they are tired of it.

"There have been instances where we come out and it has been smeared all over the benches. Yesterday, when we removed their trash, they got mad and they came out with toothpaste and started writing profane stuff and smeared more feces on the windows," Richard Barenchi says.

NAPD called fencing companies and started building a iron fence around their facility in hopes this occurrence never happens again.