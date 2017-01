Intermittent power outages across California are causing local DMVs, including Delano and Arvin, to shut down.

Arvin has been shut down due to a gas leak at their location on Campus Drive. It's unclear what the specific reasons are for Delano's location closing.

The DMV is asking people to go to the location in Southwest Bakersfield or the location in Shafter.



There is currently no time frame for service to be restored.