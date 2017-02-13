Bakersfield-based non-profit donates supplies to Oroville evacuees

Jarred Johnson, part of Act Kindly Inc. , a local non-profit, is sending supplies up to Oroville to help evacuees with missing necessities and toiletries.

The group helps a multitude of people, including those affected by natural disasters. Those in Oroville were forced to evacuate this weekend after threats of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway failing surfaced.

Nearly 200,00 people were displaced. According to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, repairs may be needed before evacuees are allowed to return to their homes. There is no timetable for the repairs.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -