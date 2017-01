BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is Friday, and politicians from around the nation are heading to Washington D.C. including Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan.

Sullivan also attended George W. Bush’s second swearing-in.

She said Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy made it possible for her to attend the inauguration.

There are also five local young Republicans who are going as well, including her grandson.