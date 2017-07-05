Bakersfield City Firefighters put out NE area grass fire

Bakersfield - Around 4:00 a.m., Bakersfield Firefighters responded to a grass fire at Fairfax Road & Panorama Drive.

First arriving BFD Firefighters reported a “working fire” in several acres of seasonal grasses and dry brush with a slow rate of spread. BFD Firefighters pulled multiple hoselines to control the flames and stop the fire’s progression.

Firefighters anchored the fire to existing roads and worked each flank in an effort to contain the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene for several minutes for overhaul operations. The fire is under investigation. No civilian or Firefighter injuries were reported.