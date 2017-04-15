Bakersfield City & Kern County Fire dispatchers give tips on what to do when you call 9-1-1

5:42 AM, Apr 15, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire dispatch personnel posted a video on their Facebook page Friday to tell people what to do when they call 9-1-1.

The 25-second video recommends looking at your surroundings to determine where you are so that you can give the dispatcher detailed information on where to send help.

The official in the video reminds callers to never hang up.

They also tell viewers to keep in mind that as they are taking information for you, their partners are dispatching help to your location. 

