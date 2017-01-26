Bakersfield City School District brings 'California Thursdays' to school cafeterias

Across the state, students will be offered healthy, freshly prepared meals made with California-grown food.

The Bakersfield City School District (BCSD) is joining an expanding network of 71 public school districts participating in the statewide California Thursdays "Collective Action Day" on January 26, 2017.

BCSD's event will begin at 11 a.m. at Garza Elementary, 2901 Center Street, and will include a lunch with local dignitaries and special guests who will sit down for a meal with the students.

Altogether, the California Thursdays Network serves over 309 million school meals annually, a third of the meals prepared statewide each year. BCSD alone serves more than 4.7 million meals a year, approximately 27,300 every school day. As the program continues to grow, these meals will soon become a regular part of menus for the District's students.

During BCSD's California Thursdays events, students will enjoy a menu item featuring a healthy, student-tested recipe made onsite from scratch with local ingredients by a talented team of food service cooks. Ingredients like chicken, oranges, and milk come from nearby producers such as Foster Farms, Fresh Point, and Producers.

