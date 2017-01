BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District is taking applications for a vacancy on the BCSD Board of Trustees.

Board member Andrae Gonzales was in the spot, but he was recently elected as a Bakersfield City Council member in 2016’s general election and submitted his resignation to the board.

Community members are encouraged to submit their application to fill the Area Four vacancy.

A candidate has to meet the following to apply:

Registered voter 18 years of age or older

Citizen of California and reside within BCSD Area Four (available at www.BCSD.com)

Not disqualified by the Constitution or State law from holding office

Not an employee of the District (District employees cannot serve and maintain employment)

The following materials must be submitted:

Letter of Interest

Completed Candidate Information Sheet (available at www.BCSD.com)

Resume of qualifications

Three letters of endorsement

Interested applicants should attend an orientation on January 30 at the BCSD Education Center, 1300 Baker Street.

Applications must be submitted to the BCSD Board of Trustees by 4:30 p.m. on February 1.

For more information call 661-631-4611 or visit www.BCSD.com. Interested applicants should not contact Board of Education members.