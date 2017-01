BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is reminding students to stay safe around campus following two separate incidents that happened Monday.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a female student was approached by a Hispanic male near Christmas Tree Lane and Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The suspect reached out and grabbed her arm. The victim used pepper spray and the male ran away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20's with an average build and 5'2" wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

If you happened to witness this incident or have any information regarding it please contact the Public Safety Office at 395-4554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

The second incident happened in the south west parking lot later in the morning.

A white male drove up to a female student and asked about parking permit purchases. He asker her to come closer and the female realized the man was exposed and touching himself inappropriately.

The female student reported the incident and police arrested the suspect near 24th Street and Buck Owens Boulevard after the victim positively identified him.

The suspect was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility.