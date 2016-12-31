Bakersfield Condors hold Star Wars night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors held their annual Star Wars night Friday.

Members of the San Joaquin squad of the 501st legion were at the game, including Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, storm troopers and other characters from the Star Wars saga.

The characters roamed around Rabobank Arena and posed for pictures in a photo booth on the concourse.

The Condors won their final home game of 2016 with a score of 7-2.