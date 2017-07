KRAMER JUNCTION, Calif. - A Bakersfield couple just weeks away from their wedding was killed in a car crash near Kramer Junction Friday afternoon, according to Victor Valley News.

The San Bernardino County Coroner's Office identified the two as Mathew Thomas Woodall, 33, and Nicolett Elaine Conley, 31.

Woodall and Conley were set to be married on July 27th, a family member confirmed to Victor Valley News.

According to the press release, around 2:15p.m. two vehicles, a 2010 silver Toyota Camry and a white Tacoma pick-up truck, traveling eastbound along State Route 58.

Approximately two miles west of Kramer Junction, a tractor-trailer rig failed to stop for slow traffic and collided with both vehicles from behind.

Woodall and Conley were riding in the back seat of the Camry and were pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries.

The collision is under investigation by California Highway Patrol, Barstow.