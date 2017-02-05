Bakersfield Fire Department battling fire at abandoned apartment complex in east Bakersfield

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department is the on scene of an abandoned apartment complex fire in east Bakersfield.
Officials responded to multiple reports of a fire with flames and smoke visible on Niles Place and Alta Vista Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
