Driver removed from vehicle with 'Jaws of Life' after two-vehicle crash, minor injuries reported

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 7, 2017): The driver of the pink vehicle that crashed into a building on G Street has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle reported no injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the crash is not reporting injuries.

Bakersfield police are looking into the cause of this accident.

=============

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a structure on G Street, just north of 16th Street, in Central Bakersfield.

BFD reported that an occupant of the vehicle was pinned in, and 'Jaws of Life' were needed to get the occupant out of the vehicle.

The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that there are no injuries in this crash.

BFD is reporting that traffic should avoid this area.