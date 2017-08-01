Bakersfield Fire deploys resource to help battle Orleans Complex Fire in Northern California

10:20 AM, Aug 1, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department has deployed one overhead resource to the Orleans Complex Fire that is burning in Northern California. 

One fireline paramedic will join the 565 firefighters already battling the fire. 

 

