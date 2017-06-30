Bakersfield Fire to hold fireworks demonstration, urge safety for Fourth of July

9:30 AM, Jun 30, 2017
5 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bakersfield Fire Department will hold a demonstration Friday morning as they look to stress safety this Fourth of July. 

The department will demonstrate the dangers of fireworks during a press conference at 10 a.m.

23ABC will live stream the demonstration. 

 

WATCH LIVE:

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News