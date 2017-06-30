Bakersfield Fire to hold fireworks demonstration, urge safety for Fourth of July

Fair
HI: 99°
LO: 73°
The Bakersfield Fire Department will hold a demonstration Friday morning as they look to stress safety this Fourth of July.
The department will demonstrate the dangers of fireworks during a press conference at 10 a.m.
23ABC will live stream the demonstration.
WATCH LIVE:
It's called 'the Last Stand'... a simple, somewhat understated tradition that started about 10 years ago inside the Bakersfield Police Department.
A grass fire ignited in the area of Comanche Drive and Breckenridge Road.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Friday has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.
Rigoberto Sanchez, the man accused of shooting and killing a fellow Tehachapi Prison employee, is now in Kern County.