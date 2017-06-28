Bakersfield Firefighters battle NE area brush fire

Fair
Bakersfield - On June 27, 2017 at 10:37 p.m. a reinforced alarm from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a reported vegetation fire near 10101 Eagle View Street.
First arriving BFD Firefighters reported a “working fire” in several acres of seasonal grasses and dry brush with a moderate rate of spread in the area of Paladino Drive and Morning Drive.
BFD Firefighters anchored the fire at an existing dirt road and began controlling both the north and south flanks.
Firefighters established multiple divisions around the fire, securing the perimeter and stopping the fire’s progression.
BFD Arson Investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire. No civilian or Firefighter injuries were reported.
A man convicted in the death of his one-year-old stepson back in 2010 was sentenced today to 25 years to life.
Nancy Bauer, a veteran journalist and news executive with large-market experience joins KERO/KZKC Azteca-TV in Bakersfield as news director,…
Bakersfield Fire is on scene of a structure fire in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield.
Today, Assemblyman Vince Fong honored Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County as the 34 th Assembly District's 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.