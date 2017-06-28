Bakersfield Firefighters battle NE area brush fire

Bakersfield - On June 27, 2017 at 10:37 p.m. a reinforced alarm from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a reported vegetation fire near 10101 Eagle View Street.

First arriving BFD Firefighters reported a “working fire” in several acres of seasonal grasses and dry brush with a moderate rate of spread in the area of Paladino Drive and Morning Drive.

BFD Firefighters anchored the fire at an existing dirt road and began controlling both the north and south flanks.

Firefighters established multiple divisions around the fire, securing the perimeter and stopping the fire’s progression.

BFD Arson Investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire. No civilian or Firefighter injuries were reported.