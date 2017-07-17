Bakersfield gas prices make a dip this past week

Average retail gas prices in Bakersfield fell 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week. The price for a gallon of gas averaged $2.97 July 16th according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield.

Including the change in gas prices in Bakersfield during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24 per gallon according to the gasoline price website.