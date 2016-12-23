Bakersfield HS locked down as a precaution

Cloudy
UPDATE (9:51 a.m.) - 23ABC's Jessica Harrington said the lockdown at the school has now been lifted. There's no information yet as to the nature of the nearby police activity.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield High School is on lockdown amid police activity off-campus, school officials confirmed Friday.
All students are inside the school and safe at this time, a school official said.
It wasn't immediately clear where the police activity was or the nature of the investigation, but the school says it's not connected to BHS or the campus at this point.
As the calendar gets ready to turn over to a new year, 23ABC Sports Director Stephen Hicks documented the busy year in local sports.
Reports of heavy snow in Pine Mountain Club caused vehicles to get stuck Friday night.
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 9:45 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened near Broome Road. Traffic is no longer impacting the area.
Five people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Bakersfield canal on Friday, police said.