Bakersfield HS locked down as a precaution

Justin Burton, Eric Galvan
9:19 AM, Dec 23, 2016
9:53 AM, Dec 23, 2016
UPDATE (9:51 a.m.) - 23ABC's Jessica Harrington said the lockdown at the school has now been lifted. There's no information yet as to the nature of the nearby police activity.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield High School is on lockdown amid police activity off-campus, school officials confirmed Friday.

All students are inside the school and safe at this time, a school official said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the police activity was or the nature of the investigation, but the school says it's not connected to BHS or the campus at this point.

