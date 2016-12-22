Bakersfield is the most romantic city in America, according to Trisha Yearwood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today, on Live with Kelly, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood discussed how they got engaged and it all happened in Bakersfield, Calif.

"Bakersfield is the most romantic city in the country for me," Trisha Yearwood says when describing how Garth Brooks proposed to her at the Crystal Palace on LIVE with Kelly.

Brooks told Ripa and guest host Christian Slater, that the secret to a happy marriage is, "Everywhere I go, I introduce her as the love of my life, she introduces me as her current husband."

Brooks said that he booked a show on their anniversary, but the show was in Hawaii. Yearwood started laughing and said that the secret to their marriage is that they're always together and they won't tour or go anywhere without one another.

Yearwood said that he was the nicest and most romantic guy.

Brooks said that he was one of 7 statues unveiled at the Buck Owen's Crystal Palace in Bakersfield and put a ring on, and of course, the first thing Yearwood notices is the ring. So Brooks had to get down on one knee, in front of 7,000 people and popped the question.

Yearwood finished by saying, "Bakersfield is the most romantic city in the country for me."

Live with Kelly airs Monday - Friday on 23ABC from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

