Bakersfield Jazz Festival coming this weekend

12:40 PM, Apr 26, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Jazz Festival is happening this weekend on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Donny McCaslin, Soulajar, Moonchild, and other artists, singers, and bands will be performing.

 

More information and a full lineup can be found online.

