Bakersfield leads the state with most stolen cars in 2016

10:29 AM, Jul 31, 2017
bakersfield | residents | vehicles | honda civic | stolen cars
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In an article published by 24/7 Wall St. Bakersfield lead California with the most stolen vehicles in 2016. 

There were a total of 7,176 vehicles stolen, with a rate of 855 vehicles per 100,000 residents. The most popular stolen vehicle being a 1998 Honda Civic. 

 

