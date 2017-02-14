Bakersfield local wins Best Jazz Vocal album award in 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony

5:44 PM, Feb 13, 2017
A Bakersfield local took home an award from the 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony Sunday night.

Gregory Porter won for Best Jazz Vocal album, Take Me to the Alley.

This was Porter’s second win in the category, adding to his 2014 victory for Liquid Spirit.

He was born in Sacramento and raised in Bakersfield. He graduated from Highland High in 1989.

