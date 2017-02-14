Bakersfield local wins Best Jazz Vocal album award in 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony

Clear
HI: 68°
LO: 47°
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
HI: 69°
LO: 51°
A Bakersfield local took home an award from the 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony Sunday night.
Gregory Porter won for Best Jazz Vocal album, Take Me to the Alley.
This was Porter’s second win in the category, adding to his 2014 victory for Liquid Spirit.
He was born in Sacramento and raised in Bakersfield. He graduated from Highland High in 1989.
Fire reported in Downtown Bakersfield near Espee and 28th Street.
It's what you might call a perfect storm.
Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement on concerns about Lake Isabella Monday:
A Bakersfield local took home an award from the 59 th Grammy Awards Ceremony Sunday night.