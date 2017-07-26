Bakersfield man arrested for battery after gas station argument

Bakersfield -

On 7-25-17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. the Pismo Beach Police Department received a telephone call from media outlet requesting information on a report of a juvenile being punched in the face during an argument at the AM PM in Pismo Beach.

It was reported that there was a video posted on social media depicting the altercation. At the time no such report had been made but further investigation revealed an argument at AM PM had been reported at approximately 2:38 pm.

The initial event was reported as a possible road rage incident where the reporting party made no mention of anyone being battered and requested documentation only.

Following up on the latest information, investigators obtained a copy of the video which depicted a male subject charge a vehicle occupied by one adult female and one juvenile female who was filming the male subject.

The male reached inside the vehicle and slapped the phone out of the juvenile female’s hand.

Officers re-contacted the original adult female reporting party who was identified as the 12 year old juvenile female’s sister.

A complete statement was obtained and the involved male subject was positively identified as 43 year old Christopher Michael Strong out of Bakersfield.

It was confirmed that the juvenile had not been punched and that the male subject had only slapped the phone out of her hand inside the vehicle.

On 7-26-17, Strong responded to the Pismo Beach Police Department to provide his statement since he had seen the incident on social media. Strong was arrested for battery and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.