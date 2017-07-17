Bakersfield man in custody in Arroyo Grande shooting

A Bakersfield man is in custody for a shooting that occured three months ago in Arroyo Grande.

The shooting occured on April 13th in the 1400 block of El Camino Rd. and left a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect, Juan Carlos Rubio-Lopez, is being held in Kern County after he was arrested for an unrelated homicide charge.

Rubio-Lopez is now being charged with multiple felonies for his involvement in the shooting.

Other suspects involved in the shooting have also been identified, but police have not released their identities yet.