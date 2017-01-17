Bakersfield man involved in deadly Hwy 166 crash appears in court last week

3:49 PM, Jan 17, 2017
Bakersfield - A Bakersfield man involved in a deadly Labor Day crash last year on Highway 166 appeared in court on Friday (January 13th, 2016). 

Jerald Holman faces eight felony charges, two second-degree murder charges and driving under the influence causing bodily harm.

The judge found enough evidence for Holman to go to trial.

Holman will be back in court on January 26th in San Luis Obispo County. 

