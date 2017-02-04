Bakersfield Police Activities League hosting event to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Activities League is set to host and event Saturday aimed at bringing awareness to type 2 diabetes.

The event called "Undo Type 2" is happened at the Bakersfield Police Activities League building starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event is free to attend and will offer free food, music, games and prizes.

Dignity Health Hospital representatives will also be there to give free blood sugar screenings.

Bakersfield Police Activities League is located at 301 E. 4th Street

For more information call the BPAL office at 661-283-8880.