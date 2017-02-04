Bakersfield Police Activities League hosting event to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes

Clear
HI: 63°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Activities League is set to host and event Saturday aimed at bringing awareness to type 2 diabetes.
The event called "Undo Type 2" is happened at the Bakersfield Police Activities League building starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event is free to attend and will offer free food, music, games and prizes.
Dignity Health Hospital representatives will also be there to give free blood sugar screenings.
Bakersfield Police Activities League is located at 301 E. 4th Street
For more information call the BPAL office at 661-283-8880.
Over 100 animals are being saved Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to honor Patti Smith, a longtime animal activist who passed…
A marijuana fair is taking place at the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The Bakersfield Police Activities League is set to host and event Saturday aimed at bringing awareness to type 2 diabetes.
Bakersfield Police responded to the area of Harris Rd. and Spring Creek Loop Friday morning for an injury accident.