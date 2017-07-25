Bakersfield Police and California Highway Patrol remind public to be wary of vehicle theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Auto Theft Task-Force (Kern CATT), which is a joint venture between Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are reminding the public to follow a list of precautions in order to reduce the risk of having their vehicle stolen.

The list includes:

- Install an alarm and activate it when away from your vehicle.

- Install security tracking devices such as "On Star" or "Lojack".

- Install security devices such as the steering wheel.

- Lock the doors and roll up the windows when your vehicle is unattended.

- Do not leave your vehicle running while it is unattended.

- Park your vehicle in well-lit locations at night.

- Do not loan your vehicle to people that are unknown to you, or who you do not know well.

- Do not leave keys in your vehicle while parked in the garage, or in an obvious place in your home while away.

- Do not leave your vehicle running while occupied by someone you do not know.