Bakersfield Police and California Highway Patrol remind public to be wary of vehicle theft

10:59 AM, Jul 25, 2017
california highway patrol | kern county | bakersfield police department | catt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Auto Theft Task-Force (Kern CATT), which is a joint venture between Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are reminding the public to follow a list of precautions in order to reduce the risk of having their vehicle stolen. 

The list includes:

- Install an alarm and activate it when away from your vehicle. 

- Install security tracking devices such as "On Star" or "Lojack".

- Install security devices such as the steering wheel.

- Lock the doors and roll up the windows when your vehicle is unattended.

- Do not leave your vehicle running while it is unattended.

- Park your vehicle in well-lit locations at night.

- Do not loan your vehicle to people that are unknown to you, or who you do not know well.

- Do not leave keys in your vehicle while parked in the garage, or in an obvious place in your home while away.

- Do not leave your vehicle running while occupied by someone you do not know. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News