Bakersfield Police and California Highway Patrol remind public to be wary of vehicle theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Auto Theft Task-Force (Kern CATT), which is a joint venture between Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are reminding the public to follow a list of precautions in order to reduce the risk of having their vehicle stolen.
The list includes:
- Install an alarm and activate it when away from your vehicle.
- Install security tracking devices such as "On Star" or "Lojack".
- Install security devices such as the steering wheel.
- Lock the doors and roll up the windows when your vehicle is unattended.
- Do not leave your vehicle running while it is unattended.
- Park your vehicle in well-lit locations at night.
- Do not loan your vehicle to people that are unknown to you, or who you do not know well.
- Do not leave keys in your vehicle while parked in the garage, or in an obvious place in your home while away.
- Do not leave your vehicle running while occupied by someone you do not know.