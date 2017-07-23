Bakersfield Police arrest four people during DUI/Driver's License checkpoint in east Bakersfield

Jessica Harrington
5:29 AM, Jul 23, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint Saturday night on E. Truxtun Ave. near Sonora St. 

The checkpoint was set up between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. 

A total of 789 vehicles were screed by officers. Nine drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level.

Four drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and 68 were cited for driving on a suspended license or driving with no license. 

