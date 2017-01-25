Bakersfield police arrest one in Central Bakersfield for firearm, gang charges

4:21 PM, Jan 24, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police served a search warrant on a residence near 4th Street and K Street in Central Bakersfield Monday evening and arrested one.

During the search police found a short barreled shotgun. Jose Romero, 20, was arrested for firearm and gang related charges.

