Bakersfield Police arrest three men and a teen for firearm and gang related charges

9:18 AM, Jul 30, 2017
11 mins ago

On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street. When officers stopped the vehicle, one of the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and entered a store where police said he discarded a loaded firearm. As result of the investigation, Augusta Crawford, 20, Skylor Billings, 24, Latimore Hunter, 19, and a 16-year-old male all from Bakersfield.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street. 

When officers stopped the vehicle, one of the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and entered a store where police said he discarded a loaded firearm. 

As result of the investigation, Augusta Crawford, 20, Skylor Billings, 24, Latimore Hunter, 19, and a 16-year-old male all from Bakersfield. 

They were all arrested for conspiracy, firearm and gang related charges. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News