Bakersfield Police arrest three men and a teen for firearm and gang related charges

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 76°
On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street. When officers stopped the vehicle, one of the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and entered a store where police said he discarded a loaded firearm. As result of the investigation, Augusta Crawford, 20, Skylor Billings, 24, Latimore Hunter, 19, and a 16-year-old male all from Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street.
When officers stopped the vehicle, one of the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and entered a store where police said he discarded a loaded firearm.
As result of the investigation, Augusta Crawford, 20, Skylor Billings, 24, Latimore Hunter, 19, and a 16-year-old male all from Bakersfield.
They were all arrested for conspiracy, firearm and gang related charges.
Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile considered at risk due to a medical condition.…
On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street.
The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the canal near Highway 99 and Herring Road Sunday morning for…
Bakersfield police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a man who arrived at the hospital by…