Bakersfield Police arrest three men and a teen for firearm and gang related charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street.

When officers stopped the vehicle, one of the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and entered a store where police said he discarded a loaded firearm.

As result of the investigation, Augusta Crawford, 20, Skylor Billings, 24, Latimore Hunter, 19, and a 16-year-old male all from Bakersfield.

They were all arrested for conspiracy, firearm and gang related charges.