Bakersfield Police arrests one man in East Bakersfield

12:49 AM, Jan 18, 2017
On Tuesday, 1/17/2017, at about 9:00 pm, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department conducted a subject stop in the 2000 block of Haley Street. Upon making contact the subject ran from officers while discarding two loaded firearms. The subject was taken into custody a short time later and both firearms were recovered. As a result of the investigation, Michael Hernandez, 39, was arrested for firearm and gang related charges.

Local News