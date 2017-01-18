Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin names two Assistant Police Chief positions to his staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin announced his two selections, Greg Terry and Evan Demestihas, to fill the Assistant Police Chief positions on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Terry has been with the Bakersfield Police Department since February 1997 and was a Lieutenant in charge of the Investigations Divisions prior to his selection.

Demestihas has been with BPD since August 2001 and was the Lieutenant in charge of Internal Affairs Detail prior to his selection.

“We were very fortunate to have several qualified candidates participate in the testing process. These two individuals stood out among the others and I am confident in their ability to lead the Bakersfield Police Department into the future," Chief Martin said.

Both promotions will take effect on Monday, January 23, 2017.