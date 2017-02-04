Bakersfield police Chief Lyle Martin speaks at CSUB Unity Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dozens of students and community members came together to celebrate Black History Month at CSUB Friday morning at the second annual Unity Breakfast.

The keynote speaker was BPD chief Lyle Martin. He spoke to people in attendance about coming together as a community and staying true to your faith.

Martin, who teaches in the student athlete leadership academy, told 23ABC that coming to community events is part of his holistic policing approach, where people realize that the police are the community and the community are the police.

CSUB also held a Gospel Fest at the Dore Theatre in honor of Black History Month.