Bakersfield Police Department, Animal Control to offer reduced vaccinations and free microchips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield Animal Control Division and the Bakersfield Police Department will be offering low-cost vaccinations, licensing and microchip clinic for dogs living within Bakersfield city limits.

The clinic will be held at Beale Park on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The vaccinations offered will be rabies, DAPP and bordetella. Vaccines will be offered at a reduced cost, however, all licensing fees are regular price. Microchips will be offered free to all city licensed dogs.

For more information and pricing, please call the City of Bakersfield Animal Control Division at (661) 326-3436.