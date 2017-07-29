Bakersfield Police Department investigating "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield.

Officials said they received a call around 5:50 a.m. Sunday and responded to Union Ave. and 21st Street.

BPD would not elaborate on what exactly officers were investigating, they simply called it a suspicious situation.

They did confirm it was not a dead body.

Officers are still on scene and hope to have more information to release within an hour.

23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.