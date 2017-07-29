Bakersfield Police Department investigating "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield

9:00 AM, Jul 29, 2017
52 mins ago

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield. Officials said they received a call around 5:50 a.m. Sunday and responded to Union Ave. and 21st Street. BPD would not elaborate on what exactly officers were investigating, they simply called it a suspicious situation. They did confirm it was not a dead body. Officers are still on scene and hope to have more information to release within an hour. 23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield. 

Officials said they received a call around 5:50 a.m. Sunday and responded to Union Ave. and 21st Street. 

BPD would not elaborate on what exactly officers were investigating, they simply called it a suspicious situation. 

They did confirm it was not a dead body. 

Officers are still on scene and hope to have more information to release within an hour. 

23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News