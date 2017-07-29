Bakersfield Police Department investigating "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield. Officials said they received a call around 5:50 a.m. Sunday and responded to Union Ave. and 21st Street. BPD would not elaborate on what exactly officers were investigating, they simply called it a suspicious situation. They did confirm it was not a dead body. Officers are still on scene and hope to have more information to release within an hour. 23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield.
Officials said they received a call around 5:50 a.m. Sunday and responded to Union Ave. and 21st Street.
BPD would not elaborate on what exactly officers were investigating, they simply called it a suspicious situation.
They did confirm it was not a dead body.
Officers are still on scene and hope to have more information to release within an hour.
23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious situation" in central Bakersfield.
Dollar General's newest store at 820 Cottonwood Road in Bakersfield is now open!
Police are looking for a man who was seen sneaking up to and attempting to rob two women at a Virginia drive-up ATM.
A car show is scheduled for Saturday evening in Bakersfield to raise money for a Taft man killed by a suspected drunk driver.